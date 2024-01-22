Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $157.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $160.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.54.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

