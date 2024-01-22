Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PL. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Planet Labs PBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Planet Labs PBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Stock Up 1.9 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 385.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,671,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

PL stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $606.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 69.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.