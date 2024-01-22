Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.72

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 637195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAGP

Plains GP Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.56.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.