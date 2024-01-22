Piper Sandler Cuts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $152.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTB. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.44.

M&T Bank stock opened at $139.39 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.88. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

