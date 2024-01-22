Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $170.40

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $170.40 and last traded at $173.30, with a volume of 4208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.06.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,543.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $171,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.