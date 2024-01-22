Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at UBS Group

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $91.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Shares of PNFP opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $90.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

