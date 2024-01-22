Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.69.

NYSE:PHR opened at $24.65 on Thursday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,469 shares of company stock worth $228,710. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Phreesia by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Phreesia by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,753,000 after buying an additional 1,194,479 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,708.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

