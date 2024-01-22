PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of PGTI opened at $41.08 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $41.97. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,255,000 after buying an additional 269,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,162,000 after buying an additional 269,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 21.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

