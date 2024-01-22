Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.69

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.07), with a volume of 1029463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.06).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.71) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 158.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16,320.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

