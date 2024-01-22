Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.75

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 47405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Pershing Square Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98.

Get Pershing Square alerts:

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.42%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.