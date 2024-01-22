PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,938. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

