PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,779 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 2.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $443,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 42.6% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 131.3% during the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $165.05. 2,003,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,981,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.20 and a 200 day moving average of $172.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

