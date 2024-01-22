Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 101,915 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 101,915 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned approximately 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $42,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.90. 368,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,485. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.12. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

