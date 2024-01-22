Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99,030 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 2.7% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $41,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.50. 686,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

