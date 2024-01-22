Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $46.46 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $46,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,809,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $9.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,756.07. The company had a trading volume of 79,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,876. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,626.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,558.49. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,774.99.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,661 shares of company stock worth $50,360,816 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

