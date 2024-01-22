Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $37.79 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,449 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.12% of Otis Worldwide worth $37,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

OTIS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.97. 541,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.63.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.