Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Decreases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126,146 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for 2.8% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $42,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,871.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,983,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 3.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $12.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $399.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $394.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.80 and a 12 month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.