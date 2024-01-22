PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 154,683 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $28,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.9% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 364,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28.8% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.0% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.23.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,528,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,304,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

