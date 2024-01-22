Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Insider Sells $28,774.20 in Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock remained flat at $20.24 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 672,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,042. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.44.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

