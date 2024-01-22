Parker Investment Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parker Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $486.12. 1,987,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,598. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $487.54. The company has a market cap of $376.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

