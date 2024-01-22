Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. Park Hotels & Resorts also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 0.530-0.530 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

PK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

