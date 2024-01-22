Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Buys Shares of 315,000 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 315,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,000. Cenovus Energy comprises about 9.8% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 183.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 876,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,306,602. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.