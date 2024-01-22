Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.28.

Shares of PANW opened at $337.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.61 and a fifty-two week high of $340.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,511,732 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,215,410,000 after purchasing an additional 304,272 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

