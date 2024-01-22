Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.
PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE PLTR opened at $16.78 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
