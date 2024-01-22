Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $16.78 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

