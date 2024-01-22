PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.65.
PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Report on PCAR
Insider Transactions at PACCAR
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Stock Performance
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $96.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.