Ownership Capital B.V. Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ownership Capital B.V. reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 316,481 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 5.7% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned about 0.70% of Veeva Systems worth $228,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $9,644,040. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,616. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.14.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

