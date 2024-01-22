OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 9,142 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned about 0.06% of Ceridian HCM worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,381. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.92. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2,209.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $377.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,195,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $467,898.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

See Also

