OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 33,070 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,070 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.8% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $39,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,432,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,492,342. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $588.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

