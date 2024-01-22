OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $20,027,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WAT stock traded up $4.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.41. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $231.90 and a 1-year high of $346.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WAT

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.