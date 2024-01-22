OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases 5,249 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,829,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.66. 667,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,402. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $467.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $487.54.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.