OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.66. 355,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

