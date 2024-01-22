OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $46.70 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,320 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.1% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $46,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $422.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,008,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,549,863. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.98. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $281.18 and a 52-week high of $424.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

