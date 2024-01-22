OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $16.54 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,273 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in General Motors by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GM. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.96. 3,208,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,963,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

