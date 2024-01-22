OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $13.35 Million Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,746 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $13,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,525,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,944,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 158,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,156. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.63. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.