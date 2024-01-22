OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 2,831 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.15. 754,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,590,068. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

