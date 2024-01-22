OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 7,040 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Block were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter worth $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 50.5% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 12.7% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 25.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.51. 3,612,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. TD Cowen began coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

