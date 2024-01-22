Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.93

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.93 and last traded at $109.30, with a volume of 90228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

Oshkosh Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,331,000 after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,267,000 after buying an additional 212,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

