Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Down 17.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEED opened at $1.65 on Friday. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

