ORG Partners LLC Sells 728 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $287.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.28.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

