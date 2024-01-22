ORG Partners LLC Sells 25,955 Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,955 shares during the quarter. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF makes up 0.6% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 94,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.81. 186,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,807. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $37.12.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

