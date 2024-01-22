ORG Partners LLC Sells 109,431 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,431 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $288,590,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,826 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,884,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VONG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.64. 611,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,280. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.98 and a 1-year high of $80.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

