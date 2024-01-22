ORG Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ORG Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after buying an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.60. 471,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.