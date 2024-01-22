ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,910,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,020,000. Vox Royalty accounts for 8.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ORG Partners LLC owned about 20.31% of Vox Royalty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXR. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vox Royalty by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vox Royalty in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Vox Royalty stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. 19,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,174. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.24%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

