ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXRFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,910,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,020,000. Vox Royalty accounts for 8.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ORG Partners LLC owned about 20.31% of Vox Royalty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOXR. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vox Royalty by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vox Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vox Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vox Royalty in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vox Royalty in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Trading Down 1.5 %

Vox Royalty stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.97. 19,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,174. Vox Royalty Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Vox Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Vox Royalty Company Profile

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR)

