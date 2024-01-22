ORG Partners LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 271,711 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,623. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $55.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

