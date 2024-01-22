ORG Partners LLC Has $578,000 Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of VanEck Natural Resources ETF worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,331,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 33,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VanEck Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.89. 6,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,507. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $52.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

