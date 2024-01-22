ORG Partners LLC Has $548,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,135,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,867. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 35,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,649,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

