ORG Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 0.9% of ORG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PXD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.29. 1,579,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,706. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.64. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

