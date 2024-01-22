ORG Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,333 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC owned about 0.43% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2,338.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Get KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Performance

KMLM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 106,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,134. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $32.99.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.