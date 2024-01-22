ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GWW traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $873.16. 104,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,607. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $556.77 and a 1-year high of $879.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $817.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWW. StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

