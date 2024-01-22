ORG Partners LLC Buys 194 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.71. The stock had a trading volume of 525,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,560. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.50 and a 12 month high of $293.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,210.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares in the company, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.